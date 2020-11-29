Aviation Ministry Reacts To Fake Report On Ghana Airways

The Ministry of Aviation has denied reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo will be handing over five aircraft today.

Reports spreading on social media suggest that the President was going to be handing over aircraft to the Aviation Ministry today, November 29, 2020.

But statement signed by the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, said the reports were fake.

Below is the full statement

The Ministry of Aviation has cited false news making rounds in the social media that the President of the Republic will hand over five (5) aircraft to the Ministry today to commence the operations of the Home Based Carrier.

This is certainly not true as no agreement has been signed yet with the strategic partner so far identified. This would have to get the consent of Cabinet and Parliament.

We wish to let the public know that we are at an advanced stage in our negotiations with EgyptAir on a Strategic Partnership arrangement to relaunch a National Flag Carrier but the matter has not yet received Cabinet and certainly not Parliamentary Approval. These two processes are yet to be carried out, an Air Carrier License (ACL) obtained before an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) granted by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) before we can take delivery of and operate any airline or use any aircraft.

It is indeed true that when Cabinet and Parliament finally do respectively approve and ratify the Partnership Agreement, the new Flag Carrier will commence operations with at least five (5) aircraft. However, we wish to state that the President is not yet delivering the aircraft as those processes have not been concluded.

The Ministry of Aviation and indeed the Government of the New Patriotic Party is quite optimistic and hopeful that this agreement will go through this year to place the Black Star back in the sky to give Ghanaians the benefit of air service under the national flag but it is not today.

We therefore ask the general.public to disregard the false news that His Excellency the President will deliver five (5) aircraft to the Ministry of Aviation today.

By Melvin Tarlue