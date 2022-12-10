Aviation Safety Inspectors Association Re-Launched

Director General GACC, Ing. Charles Kraikue

The Aviation Safety Inspectors Association of Ghana (AVSIAG) has been re-launched to reinforce the functions and importance of aviation safety.

The new AVSIAG will also work to promote and maintain the safety, efficiency, security, and regularity of civil aviation within Ghana and beyond.

Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, who launched the association said the empowerment of Aviation Safety Inspectors to conduct oversight activities over operators and service providers in a standardized manner has brought the country a lot of laurels.

“The Ministry recognizes the contribution of AVSIAG, an umbrella body of all Aviation Safety Inspectors in the aviation sector since its inauguration on 4th August 2013. The Association is gifted with some of the best and brightest professionals in the Aviation industry,” he said.

He said the government acknowledges the relevance of the Inspectors in the implementation of certification, surveillance, and enforcement activities in the country and hence places great emphasis on inspectors’ development and training to equip them to take on the task of safety & security oversight responsibilities.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to applaud GCAA, especially all inspectors for a job well done in maintaining an enviable aviation record all these years.

Going forward, I would urge all stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel as an indication that through commitment and extra effort, a 100% safety record is achievable,” he added.

Director General, of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, (GCAA), Ing. Charles Kraikue, said the aviation industry is seeing tremendous levels of new technology and innovation which brings excitement, opportunities, and challenges.

He said the GACC management appreciates the efforts and dedication of Inspectors to ensure safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable operations in the aviation industry.

“In GCAA, we’ve seen the benefits of Safety Management System (SMS) in reducing safety risks for commercial aviation, which is the reason we are working to expand SMS requirements to airport operators and aviation service providers,” he said.

He thus urged the association to continue to work together to address all safety concerns, “so that we can enable these game-changing innovations, in a way that is seamless around the world.”

The president of AVSIAG, Peter Akwetey and his vice,

Doreen Safo Baah, as well as other executives, pledged to work for the success of the association.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri