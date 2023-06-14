Aviation Youth Mentoring Programme Host Career Day

KOD, CEO of Nineteen57

Aviation Youth Mentoring Programme (AYMP), a non-profit based in Washington DC, in collaboration with the Ghana Air Force will today, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, host an Aviation Career Day in Accra.

The Aviation Career Day will provide students the opportunity to participate in interactive experiences and conversations with pilots, air traffic controllers, and aerospace professionals globally.

A statement issued in Accra by AYMP Board said, “We aim to inform and prepare aspiring aviators for their future careers through the interaction with a diverse group of global aviation organisations.”

AYMP’s mission is to empower minority youth to pursue careers in aviation through professional training, mentorship, and educational funding.

The statement said the Mentoring Programme is committed to involving, inspiring, and exposing underserved youth, nationally and internationally, through the power of STEM & Aviation.

It said students would experience an FAA-certified flight simulator, fly in a virtual reality flight environment, engage with aviators from varying backgrounds, and hear from distinguished aviation panelists.

It would also activate the imagination of the youth through an aviation giveaway.

The statement said the Ghana Youth Outreach Day is aimed to inspire and empower young minds in the field of aviation, encouraging them to pursue their passions, embrace their unique abilities, and make a positive impact on their communities.

“By creating a supportive and inclusive environment, the event seeks to instill a sense of curiosity and ignite the limitless potential within each participant,” it said.

The statement expressed the belief in the power of the youth to shape a better future.

This event is an opportunity for young individuals to explore careers in aviation by gaining valuable skills and connecting with a network of mentors and peers who will support and guide them on their journey.

This event is curated by NINETEEN57 Events and produced by Topdog Africa.