Axim NPP Youth Fight MCE

Francis Kwofie (right) addressing the media

Some youth calling themselves Concerned Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region last Tuesday organised a press conference in Axim to register their displeasure against their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dorcas Amoah.

According to the aggrieved youth, who converged at the Axim Victoria Park, the MCE, since her appointment has been making the ruling party unpopular in the municipality.

Clad in red attires, the youth maintained that Madam Dorcas Amoah should be removed if the party wants to retain power in 2024 and ‘break the 8’.

They wielded placards with inscriptions such as ‘President listen to the grassroots’, ‘Disrespectful MCE Must Go’ and ‘Sack Autocratic MCE’ among others.

“We are calling on the Constituency Chairman, the Regional Chairman, the Regional Minister and the party leadership to call the MCE to order otherwise we will advise ourselves as youth of this great party,” they stressed.

Francis Kwofie, spokesperson for the group remarked, “We are here to register our displeasure on the conduct of the MCE.”

He asserted that Madam Dorcas contributed nothing to the political fortunes of NPP in the municipality so most of the party members were not enthused when she was appointed.

“One would have thought that after her confirmation, the new MCE would embark on a reconciliation journey to build bridges as we are seeing in other places like Jomoro Constituency in the region,” he said.

He alleged that no effort has been made on the MCE’s side to reconcile with all the people who purportedly felt hurt.

The MCE

When contacted earlier, the MCE, Dorcas Amoah blatantly told DAILY GUIDE that those who claimed to be fishermen on the premix committees, were not fishermen.

“I saw one of them on Angel TV, he is not a fisherman,” she alleged.

She added that the premix was for the support of the fishermen and that its distribution was not the permanent job of anybody.

She said it was the National Executive Chairman who visited Axim and inaugurated the committees in charge of its sale and instructed that all the old committee members should be replaced.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim