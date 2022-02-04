We’re Ready For E-levy Implementation-GRA

Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah – GRA Boss

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has expressed its readiness for the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy also known as E-levy.

According to the Authority, it has put in place all the necessary requirements for the successful implementation of the bill.

GRA said they are waiting for Parliament to pass the bill into law so they can take off with the implementation.

In a letter to ARB Apex Bank, signed by the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, and sighted by the media, says it is currently developing a monitoring platform and will deploy it as soon as the bill becomes law.

According to GRA, it would be inviting officials of the financial institution to collaborate with its technical team.

GRA therefore urged ARB Apex Bank to hold itself in readiness as it awaits the passage of the Bill into Law.

It explained that the implementation of the monitoring platform will be in three (3) phases.

“As you may be aware, the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill is under consideration by Parliament. While we await the passage of the Bill into Law, I wish to inform you to hold yourself in readiness for the implementation of the levy in three (3) phases as soon as the Bill is passed into law.”

The government is seeking to introduce a 1.75% levy on mobile money and other financial transactions in the country.

Government has promised to review it from 1.75% to 1.5% but the Minority Caucus in Parliament says it is still against the levy.

According to minority, the new tax is retrogressive and not in the best interest of the country.

By Vincent Kubi