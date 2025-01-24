Ayariga Promises Responsible Majority Leadership

Mahama Ayariga

The newly appointed Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has pledged to exercise the ruling party’s strong parliamentary majority with responsibility and inclusiveness.

Mr. Ayariga, who replaced Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, underscored the importance of building consensus and promoting unity within Parliament.

Speaking during his acceptance in Parliament on Thursday, he echoed President John Dramani Mahama’s assurance that the majority’s substantial numbers would not be used to dominate or silence opposition voices.

“As President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized, we will not abuse our overwhelming majority,” Ayariga stated.

According to him, his focus would be on fostering inclusivity, encouraging dialogue, and upholding the core values of probity and accountability in pursuit of the country’s collective aspirations.

Mr. Ayariga also reiterated his commitment to strengthening democracy, promoting national unity, and ensuring balanced development across the country.

He expressed confidence that through constructive conversation and mutual respect, Parliament would overcome any hurdles and work toward achieving the nation’s shared vision.

“The road ahead will not be without challenges, but I am confident that, together, we can overcome them and deliver on the hopes and dreams of our people,” he stated.

The reshuffle was necessitated by the appointment of the Majority Leader and his team members as Ministers of State.

While Mr. Ayariga has taken over from Dr. Ato Forson as Majority Leader, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the MP for Cape Coast South, succeeded Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah as Deputy Majority Leader.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, took over as Majority Chief Whip, replacing Governs Agbodza.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the MP for Ada, will now serve as First Deputy Whip, taking over from Ahmed Ibrahim, while Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East, assumes the role of Second Deputy Majority Whip.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House