Ayawaso Probe: 2 Suspects ‘Missing’



DSP Samuel Kojo Azuku (left)



IT SEEMS two individuals who were part of the nine persons arrested during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election cannot be accounted for.

This is because, the Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of National Security who spearheaded the arrests on January 31, 2019, DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu, told the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings that he handed over nine suspects to be sent to the East Legon Police Station on that day.

But Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu told him at the hearing that the East Legion Police Command only have seven suspects recorded in their book.

Asked where the two other suspects were, he said to the best of his knowledge, he handed over nine suspects to be sent to the police station that day.

The suspects, he claimed, were arrested for rioting and attacking national security operatives.

He said the suspects were pelting stones at the security officers and that caused the officers to effect their arrests.

But he was not aware that only seven out of the nine suspects were sent to the police station until Prof. Mensah Bonsu, a member of the Commission informed him.

BY Melvin Tarlue