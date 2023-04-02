Ayensuano Assembly Exposes Coaltar Chief For Attacking Akufo-Addo

The Ayensuano DCE, Josephine Awuku, and the Coaltar Chief

The Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region has exposed the Chief of Coaltar, Barima Okekrebesi Asiedu ll, for accusing and “Insulting” President Akufo-Addo for not doing anything in the District.

The chief, Barima Okekrebesi Asiedu, last week during the installation of some five sub-chiefs roasted President Akufo-Addo for not undertaking any projects in the District for the past 6 years in office.

He further blasted the ruling government by saying all the roads in the Ayensuano District have become death traps and potholes.

However, the District Assembly in response rubbished the chief’s claims by listing some of the projects which have taken place in the District as some are currently ongoing.

At a presser held at Amanase, the Assembly Presiding Member, Benjamin Bredu, flanked by the assembly members denounced the chief’s claims and called on him to apologize to the President for dragging his name into the mud.

The Assembly stated that “neither the DCE nor the Assembly is interfering in the chieftaincy issues. Rather it’s the Coaltar Chief and his Council who have plotted and wanting to sell facilities and lands belonging to the government under the watch of the Assembly”.

The Assembly said the chief and his council have sold some lands which have been secured for the expansion of the Coaltar health center, Health Directorate, and Police Station to unknown investors.

According to the Assembly “For this reason, the Assembly and the DCE have to resist the Coaltar Chief and his Council from their ill-behavior which is against the Assembly regulations and administrative procedures, hence one of the reasons for attacking the President due to his selfish interest”

On road construction, he said the government has begun the reconstruction of the major roads in the Kraboa/Coaltar including rehabilitating some of the community roads of about 36 kilometers in the District.

On infrastructural projects, he said the Ayensuano District including Coaltar has benefited from the Construction of the six-unit classroom at Presbyterian Senior High School, the Construction of the market at Kpakpotse, the Construction of durbar grounds at Coaltar, the Construction of a three-unit classroom block at Apiatu, Construction of Durbar grounds at Asuboi among others.

He added that “Here are the projects but few that we can mention proving that the NPP government has not rejected us, they are; Krabokese Chip’s compound and nurses Bangalow, Anum Apapam Health Centre, and Nurses Bangalow, Kuano Chips Compound with Nurses Bangalow, Asuboi Health Centre, Bepoase Chip’s compound, District Complex court and Magistrate Bangalow, Road construction from Adoagyiri to Oworam, and One district one warehouse project.

“We want to clear doubts and be frank that the efforts of Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom (District Chief Executive) towards Ayensuano development are overwhelming and that we cannot sacrifice her for any tangible reason as an Assembly and NPP. We urge you all to ignore the press statement by Nana Okekrebesi, Coaltar Chief and his council that it has no substance but their actions are fueled by their capricious interest against the development of his people” the Presiding Member stated.

The Ayensuano District was formerly part of the Suhum-Kraboa-Coaltar District where it was created in 1988, and later the southern part of the District was split off to create Ayensuano on 28th June 2012.

