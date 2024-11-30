Ayensuano Constituency Gets Rural Telephony

In a significant milestone for the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, has commissioned a rural telecommunications network in the area.

The beneficiary communities are: Obuoho,Achinasa and Abobiri.

This achievement is a testament to Asiedu’s commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu, who was accompanied by her constituency executives during the commissioning ceremony, expressed her excitement about the project’s completion.

She recalled visiting the communities in the past and witnessing firsthand the challenges they faced with network connectivity.

However, through the collaborative efforts of the Middle Belt Development and the Ministry of Communications, the necessary equipment has been installed by GIFEC, and the communities are now connected.

The commissioning of the rural telecommunications network is expected to have a profound impact on the lives of the residents.

They will now be able to stay connected with loved ones, access important information, and enjoy the benefits of modern telecommunications.

At the separate ceremonies, Ida Adjoa Asiedu urged the residents to have faith in her and vote massively for her and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on December 7.

Ida Asiedu’s commitment to the development of the Ayensuano Constituency is evident in her past achievements.

She has single-handedly undertaken several key projects, including the construction of a paper mill manufacturing company at Anum and the establishment of a tissue factory at Anom.

These initiatives have created jobs for the youth and women in the constituency.

In her message, the Ayensuano NPP candidate expressed her gratitude to GIFEC under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation for their support in making the rural telecommunications network a reality.

She also assured the communities that are still facing network challenges that she would do her best to get them connected when she becomes an MP.

-BY Daniel Bampoe