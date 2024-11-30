Bawumia Concludes Eastern Regional Tour Today

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is today, Saturday, taken his campaign to the Afram Plains South and North Constituencies in the Eastern Region.

This visit comes on the heels of a recent visit by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit is part of his last campaign tour to the Region, where he is expected to round up in the evening at Koforidua, the Regional capital.

During his visit, Dr. Bawumia is expected to explain his policies in the manifesto to the dominant farmers in the rural communities.

In his manifesto, Dr. Bawumia has outlined several bold solutions to boost agricultural production and improve the lives of farmers.

The 2024 NPP Manifesto is aimed at transforming the agricultural sector in Afram Plains and improving the lives of farmers and their communities.

It’s worth noting that Dr. Bawumia’s visit to Afram Plains comes after John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, promised to turn Afram Plains into a special agro-processing zone during his visit two weeks ago.

The Presidential Candidate of NDC, John Mahama’s promise includes facilitating the easy acquisition of litigation-free lands for investors, providing water, light, and roads, and establishing 24-hour economy factories to provide more jobs for the youth.

-BY Daniel Bampoe