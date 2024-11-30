Bawumia, Mahama Chase Ashanti Votes

The Ashanti Region is set to become a battleground for votes as both the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) embark on separate campaign tours of the region.

Dr. Bawumia, who has been touring the country, is expected to round up his campaign in the Ashanti Region, which is considered a stronghold of the NPP from Sunday.

The region is critical to the NPP’s chances of winning the upcoming elections, and Dr. Bawumia’s visit is seen as an attempt to consolidate support and woo undecided voters.

Meanwhile, former President Mahama is also set to embark on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, which is scheduled to take place from Saturday, November 30, to Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The tour is part of Mahama’s efforts to woo voters in the region and counter Dr. Bawumia’s growing influence.

During his tour, Mahama is expected to interact with chiefs, opinion leaders, professional groups, and the people of the Ashanti Region.

The highlight of the campaign will be on Sunday, December 1, 2024, when Mahama will lead a “Walk for Victory” through the principal streets of Kumasi.

The battle for the Ashanti Region is expected to be intense, with both candidates pulling out all the stops to win the region.

The outcome of the elections in the Ashanti Region will be critical in determining the overall winner of the presidential election.

Dr. Bawumia’s vision for the Ashanti Region is centered around boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and improving living standards.

He has outlined several policies aimed at achieving these goals, including investing in infrastructure, promoting agriculture, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the other hand, John Mahama’s campaign is focused on addressing the concerns of the people of the Ashanti Region, including unemployment, poverty, and lack of access to basic amenities.

He has promised to create jobs, improve healthcare and education, and invest in infrastructure.

However, the people of the Ashanti Region will have a crucial role to play in determining the outcome of the elections.

