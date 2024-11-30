NPP Holds “Possibilities Victory Rally” Ahead Of 2024 Elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to hold a final rally ahead of the 2024 general elections, dubbed the “Possibilities Victory Rally.” This event is set to take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm at the UG Sports Directorate Park, opposite the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The rally will feature a lineup of high-profile guests, including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and Justin Kodua Frimpong.

This event marks the climax of the NPP’s nationwide campaign activities, and all party members, sympathizers, and the general public are invited to participate.

The rally will be carried live on all media houses, and media houses are advised to contact the campaign communication directorate for any enquiries.

The NPP’s decision to hold this rally is seen as a strategic move to mobilize support and energize its base ahead of the elections.

The party’s campaign has focused on its achievements in office, including improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The “Possibilities Victory Rally” is not the first of its kind. Similar rallies have been held in other parts of the country, including the Kalutara Victory Rally, which was held in September 2024.

As the elections draw near, the NPP is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to retain power.

The “Possibilities Victory Rally” is expected to be a grand finale to the party’s campaign, and it remains to be seen how it will impact the outcome of the elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe