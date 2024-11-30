Kufuor Attends NPP Final Rally At UG Park

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is set to make a grand appearance at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) final rally, dubbed the “Possibilities Victory Rally,” scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The rally, which will take place at the UG Sports Directorate Park, opposite the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, will also feature other high-profile guests, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other prominent NPP members.

Ex President John Agyekum Kufuor’s presence at the rally is seen as a significant boost to the NPP’s campaign, given his reputation as a statesman and his achievements during his tenure as President from 2001 to 2009.

During his presidency, John Kufuor implemented several policies and programs that had a positive impact on the country.

Some of his notable achievements include the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the School Feeding Program, and the Capitation Grant.

John Kufuor’s support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also seen as a significant endorsement, given his experience and reputation as a statesman.

Dr Bawumia, who is the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, has been crisscrossing the country, campaigning for votes.

The “Possibilities Victory Rally” is expected to be a grand event, with thousands of NPP supporters and sympathizers expected to attend.

The rally will be carried live on all media houses, and media personnel are advised to contact the campaign communication directorate for any enquiries.

BY Daniel Bampoe