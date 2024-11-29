Prez Akufo-Addo Presents Aviator Wing Badges To 12 New Pilots

President of the Republic and Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has at the 2024 Wings Parade, presented Aviator Wings or Air Crew Badges and Awards to twelve pilots at the the Ghana Air Force Base.

The new pilots who received their honours upon completion of the requisite training, are Flt. Lt. Christopher Yaw Asuka, Flt. Lt. Wisdom Seshie Deku, Flt. Lt. Akrashie Appoe, Fg Offr Papa kojo Ayensu Abrokwa, Fg Offr Manaen Twum Ampadu and Fg Offr Isaac Tuobewere Tanle.

The rest are Flt. Lt. Abdul-Baasit Salifu, Flt Lt. Michael Adjei-Banin, Flt Lt. Obil Paa Kwesi Grant, Fg Offr. Selase Akotia, Fg Offr. David Afo-Kangah and Fg Offr Julius Etroo.

Attending in his capacity as the reviewing officer, President Akufo-Addo, said upon the culmination of the rigorous journey of the new pilots, the country is reminded of the “Ghana Air Force’s indispensable role in safeguarding our sovereignty and advancing the developmental aspirations of our beloved nation” and charged the “new Wing Officers to make our Ghana Air Force an enduring symbol of strength, resilience and progress.”

“You carry with you the hopes and expectations of a grateful nation. The path ahead will not be without its challenges, but I am confident that you will rise to the occasion with courage, integrity and an unyielding commitment to our great Republic,” he said.



Commending the accomplishment of the new officers as not merely a reflection of their technical and professional prowess, he said, “it is proof of your perseverance, resilience and unyielding commitment to excellence.”

He touched on government’s unshaken commitment to the retooling and modernisation of the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that they are equipped to execute their mandate with precision and efficiency.

In recent years, he said, we have prioritized investments in the Armed Forces, with specific attention to enhancing the operational capacity of the Ghana Air Force.

“The refurbishment of our fleet, coupled with the planned procurement of advanced fighter aircraft, represents an impressive stride toward realising the vision of a “Smart Air Force”—an Air Force poised to defend our territorial airspace with unmatched capability, while contributing meaningfully to national development,” he added.

The President lauded the contribution of the Air Force aside their military mandate, in areas of disaster relief, search and rescue operations, and support for critical national infrastructure, and underscored its versatility and value to our nation.

He noted their collaboration the Air Force’s collaboration with entities, such as the Volta River Authority and Ghana Gas as instrumental in safeguarding Ghana’s energy infrastructure and the consistent demonstration of its commitment to democracy by facilitating the seamless transport of personnel and electoral materials during national elections.

Flt. Lt. Christopher Yaw Asuka, received the Speed Bird Trophy, for attaining the highest standard in flying and airmanship, and the JE Barnor Award for being the officer with the most outstanding flying skills on the rotary wing aircraft. Flt. Lt. Abdul-Baasit Salifu, also received the JA Bruce Award, which is also presented to the officer with the most outstanding flying skills on the fixed wing aircraft.