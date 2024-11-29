Akufo-Addo Commissions Phase II Of Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned Phase II of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange, a project that promises to revolutionize transportation in Accra.

The interchange, which has been touted as a game-changer for the city’s notorious traffic congestion, is a testament to the government’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s infrastructure.

The Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange is a critical component of the government’s urban development agenda, aimed at improving mobility and facilitating economic growth.

The project, which was initiated in 2019, has been completed in phases, with Phase II being the final leg of the project.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo hailed the transformative impact of the project, noting that it represents a critical step in addressing Accra’s persistent traffic congestion.

He emphasized that the interchange will not only improve mobility but also foster economic growth by facilitating efficient transport along one of the city’s busiest routes.

The President also commended the collaboration between various stakeholders, including government agencies, contractors, and the local community, in bringing the project to fruition.

He urged residents to support the maintenance and preservation of the infrastructure, ensuring its benefits are long-lasting and contribute to sustainable urban progress.

The commissioning of Phase II of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to modernize Ghana’s infrastructure.

The project is a testament to the government’s commitment to transforming the country’s transportation network and improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

In a related development, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, warned against unauthorized activities at the interchange, noting that the city’s authorities would not tolerate the erection of kiosks, mechanic shops, or any other unauthorized structures in the area.

The Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange is one of several infrastructure projects undertaken by the government in recent years.

The project is expected to have a significant impact on the city’s transportation network, reducing travel times and improving air quality.

-BY Daniel Bampoe