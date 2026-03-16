Ayensuano Girls’ Colts Festival Promotes Youth Development Through Sports

Participating teams.

Students, teachers, parents, and community leaders gathered for the Ayensuano Schools Girls’ Colts Festival, a colourful event aimed at promoting youth development through sports.

Held under the theme “Strengthening the Reset: Unleashing the Champion in You,” the festival also honoured Rev. Alexander Narh Amanya, the Ayensuano District Director of Education, for his leadership in advancing both sports and education in the district.

The programme attracted several dignitaries, including Ida Adjoa Asiedu, Member of Parliament for the Ayensuano Constituency. She was joined by circuit sports coordinators, headteachers, teachers, and parents who supported the success of the event.

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association, led by Women’s Football Development Manager Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, educated the girls on the Women’s Football Development Pathways and the opportunities available for young girls to pursue football as both a sport and a career.

Participants were also taken through the GFA Safeguarding Code of Ethics by Charity, the Women’s Safeguarding Officer for the Eastern Regional Football Association.

The session focused on promoting safe sporting environments and helping the girls understand boundaries, recognise inappropriate behaviour, and report concerns.

Public health practitioner and nurse Patience Boadu added a health component to the programme with a presentation on football and health.

She addressed topics including healthy lifestyle habits, hydration, menstruation management, personal hygiene, and injury prevention.

To support grassroots women’s football, T-shirts and footballs were presented to participating schools to encourage continued participation in the sport.

BY Wletsu Ransford