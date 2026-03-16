Blacko, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, Medikal, Lead 27th TGMA Nominations

Black Sherif

SENSATIONAL AFROBEAT artiste, Black Sherif, also known as Blacko, leads the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) with eight nominations, making him the most sought after artiste for the 2025/2026 year under review.

The ‘Shut Up’ crooner grabbed the following nominations; Best Hip-pop Song (Were Dem Boys), Best Afropop Song (Sacrifice), Best Hiplife /Hipop Artiste, Songwriter, International Collaboration which features Fireboy DML (So It Goes), Album/ EP of the Year (Iron Boy), Most Popular Song (Sacrifice) and the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

Wendy Shay, on the other hand, grabbed seven nominations including Album of the Year (Ready), Most Popular Song, Best Collaboration, Best Afrobeat Song (Crazy Love) featuring OliveTheBoy, International Collaboration (Too Late) featuring Benjine, Phina and Guchi.

Sarkodie followed with eight nominations made up of six solo nominations and two collaborations with other artistes. They are Best Hiplife Song (Messiah) featuring Kweku Flick and Kojo Blak’s (Tontonte), where he featured in the music. Hiphop Song (Violence) featuring Kweku Smoke, OliveTheBoy’s ‘Bend’ which he featured in was nominated for Best Hip-pop Song, Best Rap Performance (Violence), Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste, Best Collaboration (Violence) featuring Kweku Smoke and Artiste of the Year.

Medikal grabbed nominations including Most Popular Song (Shoulder), Best Rap Performance (Welcome to Africa), Best Hip-pop/ Hiplife Artiste, Album of the Year (Disturbation), Best Hip-pop Song and Artiste of the Year.

Stonebwoy also grabbed six nominations, five solo nominations and one collaboration with other artistes. The nominations include Songwriter of the Year (Send Them A Prayer), Best Collaboration, Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Aso II’ which featured him and Kofi Kinaata. Best Reggae Dancehall Song (Torcher), Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste, Album/EP of the Year (Torcher) and Artiste of the Year.

Other nominations include Audio Engineer of the Year, Francis Kweku Osei – Chaana, Kwame Yeboah – Akoma, Samuel Laryea Otoo – For My Good, KC_Beatz – Afa, Robo Dabeat Scientist – Kwame Macho and Daniel Grüll – Enso Nyame Y3.

Record of the Year – Samini featuring Soweto Gospel Choir – Chaana, Asiama – Aroma, Enam – Afa, Soul Winners featuring Joe Mettle – For My Good, Rama Blak – Kwame Macho and Kwabena Kwabena – Enso Nyame Y3.

Best New Artiste, Kojo Blak, Gonaboy, Lalid and Adom Kiki; Best Female Vocal Performance, Enam – Amin, Grace Charles (Team Eternity GH) – See Me Through, Niiella – Show Me How to Love, Cina Soul – Breathe, and Lordina The Soprano – Beni Tookwɛlɔi.

Best Male Vocal Performance, Asiama – Akoma, Deon Boakye – Time (Live session), Perez Musik – By Prayer, Josh Blakk – Catch-22 and Carl Clottey – Yehoda.

Best Music Video, Kojo Blak featuring Kelvyn Boy – Excellent (Directed by Henry Akrong), Black Sherif – Sacrifice (Directed by Meekah Jagun), Medikal – Welcome to Africa (Directed by Xbills Ebenezer), Stonebwoy – Shine (Directed by Yaw Skyface), Samini featuring Soweto Gospel Choir – Chaana (Directed by Yaw Skyface) and AratheJay – Put Am On God (Directed by David Duncan).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke