MTN Ghana Champions Affordable Smart Phone, Data Activation

Abena Caesar (2nd L) and other guests displaying the Note 60 Series

In an effort to bridge the digital divide hindering Ghana’s digital inclusion, MTN Ghana has joined forces with Infinix to introduce the Note 60 Series to the market, aiming to expand access to affordable smartphones and accelerate digital inclusion.

Devices Manager at MTN Ghana, Abena Caesar, stated that the partnership goes beyond just selling devices, stressing, “What we are doing is able to land affordable smartphones in the hands of more Ghanaians so that they can connect to the internet to transact their daily lives, whether business, schooling, or any content to help them, include them in a digital agenda.”

Ms. Caesar, speaking to journalists after the launch, emphasised that MTN has designed network packages for the Infinix 60 Series, including 2GB of data every month for six months, affirming that the activation process is seamless, and the offer is repeated every month for six months.

“We have partnered with Infinix to give affordable smartphones, and we also have another partnership with a vendor where we can spread the device cost over a period of time. Customers can pay an initial deposit and spread the rest over four or six months,” she said.

Ms. Caesar added that the Note 60 Series is available at MTN service centres, Infinix partner shops, and other retail outlets, saying, “Customers can visit these locations to purchase the device and take advantage of the offer.”

Retail Manager at Infinix, Edith Asempah-Amanu, said the new smartphone lineup reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation and affordability. She noted that the Ghanaian market has consistently inspired the brand to develop devices that combine advanced technology, stylish design, and accessible pricing.

“Together with MTN, we are creating an ecosystem where powerful devices meet reliable connectivity, allowing consumers to maximise their digital experiences,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke