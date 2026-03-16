‘AI To Improve Job Efficiency, Not Job Loss’

Group photograph of graduates and dignitaries at the graduation ceremony

Chairman of OpenLabs, Pankaj Maheshwari, has called on graduating students of the institution to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their line of work to improve efficiency and productivity.

Speaking at the 2026 OpenLabs graduation ceremony under the theme, “Technology Skills for Productivity and Organisation Efficiency,” Mr. Maheshwari opined that in the era of technological advancement, the fear of AI overshadowing human efficiencies should be disputed.

“My advice to the students graduating is, AI is a new thing which has come in, so incorporate it. Don’t shy away from learning new things. They must incorporate AI, it is not going to take their jobs, but AI is going to help them improve on their jobs,” he said.

He further urged the working community to include IT and related courses of study to upgrade their literacy statues, saying, “The entire job market is changing. People with skills will be in demand. So there is a need to skill yourselves in IT related courses.”

Experienced Chartered Accountant, Tax and Investment Banking Professional, Kingsley Adjenku-Hayford, who doubled as the Guest Speaker at the event, stressed that the key to success lies in aligning one’s goals with those of their organisation. He urged the graduands to take advantage of the opportunities available to them, emphasising that increasing technology skills is the backbone of business.

He commended OpenLabs for providing ready-made skills for people to use where the markets need, saying, “I’m also happy to be associated with OpenLabs. OpenLabs is a 25-year-old organisation that has been working in skilling, giving professional education, and looking at completely skill-based education. The organisation has churned out hundreds and thousands of graduates from its school, who are making an impact in various sectors in Ghana and West Africa.”

A total of 120 students graduated from the following disciplines: Diploma in Software Development with AI, Diploma in Network Engineering, Certificate in Python Programming, Certificate in Data Analytics, Certificate in Cybersecurity, Certificate in Fullstack Development, and Certificate in AI Essentials.

Sedziafa Selorm Shine was awarded the Best Student of the Graduating Class of 2026.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke