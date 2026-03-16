TESCON Patrons Congratulate Bawumia

The National TESCON Patrons have described former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as testament to his exceptional vision.

The TESCON Patrons said the foregone when they joined the long list of groups to go and congratulate the former Vice President upon his victory, before he left for Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed by the Patrons’ Trustee, Prof. George Kankam, the group expressed gratitude to the Presidential Election Committee for doing a wonderful job.

The group also called for all to join hands for victory 2028.