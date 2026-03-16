Truck Pusher Found Dead

Police officers carrying the deceased into a waiting vehicle

A man believed to be in his twenties has been found dead at a market at Kunsu in the Ahafo South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Ameyaw Kwadwo, was said to be from a community in the Bono Region but had been residing in Kunsu, where he worked as a truck pusher at the local market.

Speaking to Daily Guide, a resident, Kofi Owusu, who claimed to have known the deceased, disclosed that some friends had previously raised money for Ameyaw after he fell ill.

According to him, the deceased developed a severe sore on his left leg, which made it difficult for him to walk.

“Ameyaw had a huge sore on his left leg which made him unable to walk. We donated some amount of money to him to enable him to return home for treatment, but he refused to go back and continued to spend the nights at the market,” he narrated.

A few days later, Ameyaw was found dead at the market by a female trader who had gone there early in the morning to open her shop.

Sources close to the community said the police at Mankranso were informed, and officers subsequently conveyed the body to a nearby morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police have since commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death. They are appealing to the public to provide any relevant information that could help establish the deceased’s full identity and confirm his hometown.

Residents who knew Ameyaw described him as respectful, hardworking and sociable.

FROM David Afum, Kunso