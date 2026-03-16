Address Key Sector Challenges – TUTAG To Govt

Members of TUTAG

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has called on government and relevant state institutions to urgently address critical challenges confronting the technical university sector and the nation at large.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Association’s 51st Delegates Congress held at Ho Technical University in the Volta Region.

In the communiqué signed by the newly elected National President, Deodat Emilson Adenutsi, and the National Secretary, Dr. Francis Fonyee Nutsugah, the Association expressed concern over what it described as a prolonged delay by government in approving the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) Conditions of Service for members.

According to TUTAG, the document has been awaiting approval for over a year, a situation the Association says has created uncertainty and tension across technical university campuses nationwide.

The delegates also deliberated on issues surrounding the implementation of the roll-over policy and post-retirement contracts for lecturers. The Association indicated that a number of academics currently serving under post-retirement arrangements have not received their salaries for several months despite continuing to perform their academic duties.

TUTAG further criticised attempts by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to alter aspects of the roll-over policy without adequate consultation with the union. The Association described the move as a unilateral variation of negotiated conditions of service.

They therefore called on GTEC, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and other relevant authorities to engage the union and resolve the matter promptly to avoid further tensions within the technical university system.

On national matters, the Association reiterated its concern over the growing impact of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, on the country’s environment and public health.

TUTAG urged government to intensify efforts to protect water bodies, farmlands and communities from the destructive effects of illegal mining activities.

The Association also expressed worry over escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that the situation could disrupt global oil supply and adversely affect Ghana’s economy through rising crude oil prices and inflation.

Meanwhile, delegates at the congress commended the outgoing national executives of TUTAG for their service and dedication to the Association.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho