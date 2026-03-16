Police Arrest 5 Over Asankrangwa Robbery

Three of the suspects

Five suspected armed robbers who attacked a Chinese-owned spare parts shop at Asankrangwa in the Western Region have been arrested by the police.

The purported attack took place on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at about 7:20 p.m.

The suspects, armed with pump-action guns, a pistol, and machetes, attacked the shop christened ‘Velotop Company Limited’ and made away with about GH¢200,000 and other valuables.

The Robbery

Information gathered indicated that the robbers held the workers at the shop hostage, handcuffed three of the Chinese nationals and locked them in a room.

They then stole the cash and other valuables and fled the scene in a black Toyota Voxy with registration number GS 576-25.

Police patrol team from Asankrangwa responded swiftly and went to the scene after receiving information about the attack, but the suspects had already escaped.

The Arrest

The vehicle used in the robbery was later spotted on the Asankrangwa–Sefwi Bekwai road, and it was intercepted at the Sumpre checkpoint by the police.

The suspects reportedly attempted to flee but were pursued by police officers, leading to the arrest of four of them.

The names of the initial four suspects arrested were given as Issahaku Ibrahim, 42; Fatau Ali, 25; Yahaya Mumuni, 26 and Emmanuel Antwi, 22.

The fifth suspect, Rashid Abdul, 22, was later arrested from his hideout on March 13, 2026, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

Two other suspects managed to escape, and the police have launched a manhunt for them.

A search conducted in the vehicle led to the retrieval of several items, including two pump-action guns, fourteen AA cartridges and a Bruni Mod 84 pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.

The rest were a machete, three pairs of handcuffs, mobile phones, CCTV camera decoders and a cash of GH¢198,200.

Police investigations suggested that the suspects are residents of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region who allegedly travelled to Asankrangwa to carry out the robbery.

A suspected accomplice, who is a resident of Asankrangwa, is also on the run.

The arrested suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before court soon.

Meanwhile, the Western Central Regional Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order.

The police have therefore urged residents not to hesitate to disclose information that will lead to arrest of the other suspects.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi