Ayensuano MP Launches Educational Support Fund

Teddy Safori Addi presenting the cheque to one of the beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Teddy Safori Addi, has launched the TEDDYCares Educational Support Fund to improve access to education for underprivileged but academically gifted students in the constituency.

The initiative, aimed at providing scholarships and financial aid to students in need, was officially launched yesterday.

“Education in Ayensuano Constituency has always been my number one priority,” the MP declared.

As part of the launch, GH¢50,000 was presented to 40 deserving students, with two of the top-performing students – one male and one female – receiving laptops to aid their studies.

The TEDDYCares Educational Support Fund was designed to ease the financial burden faced by many students in the constituency, particularly those with the academic potential but lacking the resources to pursue their education.

“May God help me to do more,” Safori Addi expressed, pledging his commitment to expanding the initiative in the future.

The MP’s gesture was warmly welcomed by the beneficiaries and their families, as it provides hope and opportunity for students who might otherwise struggle to continue their education.

By Ernest Kofi Adu