UPSA VC Celebrates 8 Years Of Transformation

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey

Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, has highlighted significant advancements made by the institution over the past eight years during the opening session of the UPSA’s 16th congregation ceremonies.

Reflecting on the university’s growth, Prof. Abednego noted that UPSA has expanded its academic offerings from 21 programmes to an impressive 48. Faculty development has also seen substantial progress, with the number of associate professors increasing from three to 13, alongside five full professors.

Infrastructure improvements were also a focal point, Prof. Abednego indicated that during his eight-year tenure, UPSA had only one hostel; today, it boasts three hostels and numerous additional infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, he said the university has made strides in global visibility, progressing from no international rankings to being recognised both locally and globally.

Prof Abednego, who assumed office as Vice Chancellor on January 2, 2017, prepares to conclude his tenure on December 31, 2024.

He expressed gratitude to students, faculty, administrators, and support staff for their contributions to the university’s success.

Prof. Abednego emphasised the pivotal role of academia in driving national development stating that his tenure has been marked by a commitment to designing and developing demand-driven academic programmes.

Looking ahead to the 2024/2025 academic year, Prof. Abednego announced the introduction of four additional programmes: Master of Science in Information Systems, Master of Philosophy in Information Systems, Doctor of Philosophy in Information Systems, and Doctor of Philosophy in Finance.

He highlighted the restructuring of the two-year Master of Science in Leadership Programme into a one-year Master of Science in Leadership and Organisational Development, aimed at enriching its content.

Prof. Abednego added that the university welcomed a record 8,692 new students at the start of the 2024 academic year, the total student population surged to 22,324. This figure includes 2,115 postgraduate students, 17,654 undergraduate students, 2,125 diploma students and 430 professional students.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of a total of 5,247 students across four sessions, culminating on November 1, 2024. This cohort includes 106 postgraduates, 3,711 undergraduates, and 630 diploma students.

Notably, the UPSA Law School is graduating 212 students this session, with one student achieving first-class honors.

The Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies will graduate 1,261 students, with 12 receiving first-class degrees.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke