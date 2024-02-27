Ayéya, La Gallery Enter Empowerment Partnership

Dignitaries in a pose

In its bid to drive impactful initiatives in both Africa and in the United States (US),Ayéya, in collaboration with La Gallery Accra, has forged a transformative cross-cultural partnership.

The partnership was officially commemorated with a breakfast event held at the La Gallery in Accra, which brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including a visiting delegation from Whole Foods Market, alongside participants from creative industries, diplomatic missions, government, and the media.

The attendees discussed their shared objectives of economic empowerment, building global partnerships and promoting sustainable practices in the realms of art, design, and ethical commerce.

Also at the event, series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed by senior stakeholders from key parties, symbolizing Ayéya’s commitment to supporting fair trade practices and community projects particularly in West Africa.

The first MOU solidified Ayéya’s partnership with Global Alliance for Community Empowerment (GACE), emphasizing a shared vision for community development and gender empowerment.

The second MOU established collaboration between Ayéya and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, highlighting efforts to address domestic violence and support victims in the region.

The final MOU marked the beginning of a partnership between Ayeya and La Gallery, the LAGA Foundation, representing a strategic blend of creativity, social responsibility, and innovation, thus, promising positive transformations in the West African community.

The event underscored Ayéya’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and creating positive social impact in West Africa.

“Moving forward, Ayéya remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities and promote fair trade practices across the region”, Olowo-n’djoTchala, founder of AYEYA stated.

“This gathering is evidence that through collective actions, our communities shall achieve cultural and economic independence”, he added.

Ayéya, which means “life in balance,” empowers women in West African communities through ethically crafted goods. The brand sources locally, preserves culture, and ensures fair wages and healthcare for artisans.

Committed to breaking cycles of injustice, 10% of sales support community projects via the non-profit GACE, focusing on water access and gender equality.

The La Gallery Accra, rooted in the fusion of local materials, it aspires to showcase design as a practical solution for the region’s communities.

Collaborating with institutions and museums across the continent, it endeavours to create a dynamic space that stimulates a responsive community, pushing the boundaries of design in West Africa and beyond.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio