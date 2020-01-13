Ayisi Boateng Visits South African Churches

The envoy (middle) poses with some church members during one of the visits

GHANA’S HIGH Commissioner to South Africa, Ayisi Boateng, has started visiting churches with the aim of getting closer to Ghanaians domiciling and working in South Africa.

The Ghanaian envoy is also using the visits to explain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s policies to Ghanaian congregations.

He recently visited four known Ghanaian churches in South Africa in just one day. The congregations were said to be overly excited after seeing him in their midst. He briefed them about the policies of President Akufo-Addo.

He mentioned the Free Senior High School (SHS), One-District One-Factory, including other policies.

He explained to them government’s efforts to expedite national development, stressing the need for Ghanaians all over the world to support the government to succeed and also renew its mandate.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi