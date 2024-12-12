Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Others Shine In Spotify Wrapped 2024

Ayra Starr

Spotify Wrapped reveals 2024’s musical highlights with female trailblazers proving the power of women’s voices in Africa — and beyond.

Making way for Africa’s current and future artistes, fans and creators have ensured that 2024 goes down as a record-breaking, culture-making year with genres like Afrobeats and Amapiano lighting up Sub-Saharan stages and streaming, impacting international trends and inspiring rich cultural conversations.

“One of the year’s key developments is the star-studded success of female artistes, women who break boundaries, and support an increasingly inclusive and diverse future for African music,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.

When it comes to Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed female artistes, there’s no overlooking the allure of Nigerian icons. Grammy-nominee Ayra Starr blazed a celestial trail with her hit album ‘The Year I Turned 21’, her worldwide tour, and her fearless red-carpet style.

Starr’s soulful Afropop meets R&B sound made her the most streamed female songstress in her home country as well as Ghana and Kenya. Ghanaians also loved their very own Gyakie, who was the fourth most streamed artiste in her home country.

Tems took the second spot in Nigeria and Ghana, and the fourth spot in Kenya. Nigeria not only produces but also supports talent. The country’s most streamed female artistes after Ayra Starr and Tems include Tiwa Savage, Bloody Civilian, and Spotify EQUAL artistes Qing Madi, Simi, and Fave.

The EQUAL programme is a global initiative to drive equity and amplify the voices of women through global and local playlisting and off-platform promotion. 200 EQUAL ambassadors have been supported in the programme’s four-year span.

Female artistes were essential to helping Afrobeats spread its reach in 2024. Among their achievements: Multi-award winner Tems, who’s collaborated with Rihanna and Beyonce among others, performed at the Netherlands’ legendary North Sea Jazz Festival while her song ‘Love Me Jeje’ ranked No. 20 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Song List for 2024.

Popiano superstar Tyla secured the highest number of awards at the 2024 BETs plus three nominations for the 2024 MTV EMAs. Her album TYLA placed in the top 10 list of countries like Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Tanzania, Uganda, Barbados and Jamaica.

African women are making waves all over the globe from more than 200k plays of her ‘Born in the Wild’ album in Tokyo, Tems is taking Afrobeats to all corners of the world and more than 2 million plays for Ayra Starr’s ‘The Year I Turned 21’ says the ladies are alright.

Spotify is excited to celebrate the progress of Africa’s women artistes, but the data shows that there is still work to be done to see more representation of these powerhouse creators in the top lists.