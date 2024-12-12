MUSIGA Congratulates Mahama

Bessa Simons, MUSIGA President

The Musicians Union of Ghana has extended heartfelt congratulations to John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the December 7 presidential elections.

This significant victory, according to MUSIGA, marks a new chapter for our nation, and it is excited about the potential it holds for the creative arts sector and cultural heritage.

MUSIGA assured President-elect John Mahama of its unwavering support in manifesting the Black Star Experience initiative.

His ambitious programme aims to celebrate and promote Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through various events, including film festivals, culinary showcases, and fashion months.

“We believe that our culture and creative arts can play a pivotal role in national development with the right policies and support,” it stated.

MUSIGA also commended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his gracious concession of defeat, adding that his acknowledgement of the electoral outcome has helped to ease tensions and foster a spirit of unity during this transition period.

Such leadership is commendable and sets a positive tone for collaboration across political divides as we work together for the betterment of Ghana, it stated.

“We look forward to working closely with President Mahama’s administration to ensure that the creative arts sector thrives, contributing significantly to our national identity and economic growth,” it concluded.