Nigerians In Ghana Commend EC ForCredible Polls

Nigerians in Ghana have hailed the Electoral Commission (EC) for the successful organisation of the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

In a press statement, the President of the All Nigerian Community (ANC), Ghana Chapter, Chief (Dr) Bayo Albert Asaolu said that the 2024 general election of Ghana has come to a successful end.

“I truly believe that it was a good process,” he said.

According to the ANC President, the people of Ghana had used the election to express their love for the country, stressing that the outcome of the election is a true reflection of the desire of the people.

Asaolu said that the concession of defeat by the candidate of the ruling party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia before the official declaration by the EC is a true demonstration of his love for the country.

“The Outgoing Vice President, who is also the NPP flagbearer, calmed the country, that was a good one from a true democrat and an elder statesman. He has done so well,” he added.

The ANC President also used the statement to commend Nigerians in Ghana for conducting themselves well during the election. “Before the election, I sent a message out that any Nigerian who is caught misbehaving during the election and is arrested will face the music alone. I am sincerely happy that no Nigerian was arrested for any reason during the election. I salute all my people from Nigeria,” he stated.

While commending Nigerians in Ghana, he appreciated the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa, for quality electioneering process that Ghana has always been known for. He added that Ghana has always led the continent in exemplary conduct of election. The foreign Observation Team had adjudged the election to be credible and transparent. He said whatever few challenges recorded will be attributed as the imperfection that cannot be totally ruled out from all human activities, adding, “But generally, the Madam Mensa-led EC has done well and they should be commended.”

Chief Asaolu gave the assurance that he will continue to ensure that Nigerians in Ghana continue to be law abiding citizens, adding that he will mobilise and attract more Nigerian investors to boost the economy of Ghana “as well as encourage our people to consider investing back home in Nigeria.”

He congratulated the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, for the outstanding victory in the election. He expressed confidence that the President-elect will ensure a greater and more prosperous Ghana, assuring that the relationship between Ghana and other countries across the world will be stronger.