Takoradi MP Grateful To Constituents

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who is also the MP-elect for the area, has thanked the constituents for the confidence they have reposed in him once again.

He said, “I want to thank the people of Takoradi for retaining me irrespective of the Tsunami that seems to have swept NPP MPs across the length and breadth of the country.”

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an exclusive interview, the MP who doubles as the Western Regional Minister, was not enthused about the seeming voter apathy on the part of NPP supporters in last Saturday’s general election.

“I want to encourage the NPP members who did not vote for one reason or the other not to do this to us again.

“Because, if you look at the political history of this country, the NDC, irrespective of not developing the Volta Region as expected, the residents there continue to support the party,” he added.

“So I am appealing to our NPP supporters that if they have some difficulties or issues it will be better we discuss those issues in-house rather than showing it publicly by not voting,” he added.

The minister said the NPP had proved to be a better manager of the country.

He said the party has continued to serve it purpose of property-owning democracy which has three pillars, including improving the lives of the people, ensuring freedom and creating opportunities, adding, “And we have been able to deliver that.”

He indicated that the NPP introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme, stressing, “And today it has even extended to kidney dialysis and childhood cancer.”

The minister said the NPP government had also made a number of investments in the area of roads, transport, and information and communication technology (ICT).

He noted that the government also introduced the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has increased enrolment in schools and had ensured that each household has at least one elite person.

“So if we have been able to serve these broad areas, the NPP government should not have been punished this way.

“But I believe that the campaign for the 2028 general election started immediately after the December 7, 2024 general election,” he stressed.

He wondered why the NDC supporters who are bent on destroying state property and attacking certain individuals after the elections are not listening to their leaders.

He said the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded defeat and had congratulated the President-elect, John Mahama.

“So I cannot fathom why the NDC supporters are on rampage destroying state properties.

“But those behind what is going on should note that the law will catch up with them. We are still in government, but we do not want to do certain things that would seem we are clashing with them,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi