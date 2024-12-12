Ghana’s 1st Female Veep Deserves Nationwide Celebration – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with President-elect John Mahama, and Vice President-elect Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded the election of the country’s first female Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as a remarkable achievement.

During a meeting with President-elect John Mahama and his team at the seat of government yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said this is a milestone worthy of a nationwide celebration.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, we have a female Vice President. This is an achievement that deserves celebration from all of us,” he said.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect and Vice President-elect, acknowledging their victory and wishing them success in their new administration, as Mr. Mahama visited the Jubilee House at the invitation of President Akufo-Addo.

The meeting centered on the inauguration of a joint transition team to oversee a smooth transfer of power following Mr. Mahama’s electoral victory.

Ahead of the official engagement, the two leaders had a brief and cordial interaction, during which President Akufo-Addo assured Mr. Mahama of his full support during the transition process.

The President explained that one of the reasons for meeting him earlier than scheduled was “to assure him of my full support and that of my government over the transitional process to make sure that this administration takes off in the best of conditions.”

“It is in the interest of all of us as Ghanaians that I brought him here,” Akufo-Addo added.

A Daily Guide Report