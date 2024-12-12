Cholera Kills 8 In WR

The Western Region has recorded 789 suspected cases and eight deaths of cholera across various health facilities as of December 7, 2024.

According to reports, daily reported cases exceed 60 in the region with Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality areas accounting for 95 per cent of infections.

Environmental Surveillance and investigations also reveal that 96 per cent of infections are linked to food vendors, particularly through the sale of contaminated vegetables such as salads, leaves and green peppers.

These findings have prompted immediate action to protect public health.

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has, therefore, announced urgent measures to address the escalating cholera outbreak, which has reached critical levels in the region.

The WRCC, through a communiqué, has announced an immediate ban on the sale of vegetables by food vendors in the region.

“Offenders will face prosecution in accordance with the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.

“The ban will remain in place until public health officials confirm the safety of such practices,” the communiqué added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi