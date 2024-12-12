UN Women Calls For Stakeholder Collaboration To End Gender-Based Violence

The UN representatives hoisting the flag

The United Nations (UN) Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women in Ghana has held a flag-raising ceremony with a call for stakeholder collaboration in the fight against all forms of gender-based violence.

It noted that the fight against gender-based violence was a shared responsibility and not just a fight for the victims.

Themed “Recommitment, Accountability, Resourcing towards Being +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” the ceremony also marked the commemoration of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

Speaking on the theme, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani, said recommitting to the fight against gender-based violence meant translating words into action and ensuring the full implementation and adequate resourcing of national policies such as the Domestic Violence Act and the recently assented-to Affirmative Action Bill.

Referencing the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey, Mr. Abani said that one-third of women between the ages of 15 and 49 had experienced physical violence since the age of 15, adding that at least three in ten women will experience domestic violence within a 12-month period.

He said true recommitment required sustained political will, multisectoral partnerships, and active engagement at all levels in ensuring an end to gender disparities and gender-based violence.

“Violence against women and girls is not only a violation of human rights but also a major barrier to achieving sustainable development,” he said.

Mr. Abani, who called for continued investment in law enforcement, training resources, and technology to enhance the handling of domestic violence cases, said addressing the gaps in enforcement was crucial.

“The real impact of these measures would only be felt when enforcement was visible and consistent,” he said.

Commending the government and the UN agencies such as UNICEF, UNFPA, and the UN Women for their support in strengthening the response to gender-based violence, Mr. Abani urged the government and its development partners to continue their investment in these efforts.

In her address, the Membership Services Manager of the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA), Miss Peninnah Akuffo, said despite extensive efforts by stakeholders, violence at workplaces remained a significant issue.

She mentioned that the GEA, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation had developed a practical guide on violence and harassment in the workplace to assist employers in creating inclusive and safe work environments.

According to her, the GEA had adopted a zero- tolerance policy against violence in all forms and urged all businesses to adopt policies that create respectful and dignified workplaces.

“It is in the best interest of employers to create a workplace free from violence and harassment, as this had adverse effects on productivity, performance, and reputation,” she said.

For her part, the Director of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owusuaa Kyeremeh, expressed gratitude for the collaboration between DOVVSU, UN Women, and the United Nations in raising awareness about gender-based violence.

“The essence of this ceremony is to start the journey of spreading the message about the need to end gender-based violence in Ghana,” she said.

“We encourage you all to engage and take full participation in the activities lined up for the 16 days,” she added.

The event, which ended with the raising of the orange flag, which signifies hope, unity, and a brighter future for women and girls, and a procession through some principal streets of Accra, was organised in partnership with DOVVSU of the Ghana Police Service.

