Azayman Changes Name To Frankie Rhymz

Fast-rising Ghanaian hiphop singer cum songwriter born Frank Osei Opoku, formerly known as Azayman, has officially renamed himself Frankie Rhymz, as he begins his career as a solo hiphop artiste.

Even though it is unclear when the switch was done, his fan base appears to have accepted it.

According to a statement from his management team, the change of stage name was to reflect his new personality, vision and brand.

The artiste has already made changes in his social media accounts to reflect his new name, including streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music account where his new songs are featured.

His management said the change of name will not affect his style of music, as he would continue to churn out good music.

Frankie Rhymz is set to release a debut under the new brand name dubbed ‘Tsei Yo’.

In 2016, Frankie Rhymz featured highlife act Bisa Kdei on ‘Ghana Mbaa’ produced by Ball J, and has other songs like ‘Party Gbee’ featuring 9tingel, among other hit songs.

In July this year, he released the latest jam in town, ‘Too Much Money’ featuring ace rappers, Ex Doe and Paa Dogo. The song is neither to make you envious nor trigger greed, but a constant reminder by Frankie Rhymz that you can attain wealth through hard work.

Produced by Oofroad Entertainment, the jam is one that ignites the hiplife sound that we all grew upon, and will keep you boosted all through.

Jump on this mad tune and stream everywhere online as well as get interactive with Frankie across all socials.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke