German Theatre Production To Tour Ghana

A scene from the play

Cactus Young Theatre (Germany) in collaboration with Tete Adehyeman Theatre (Ghana) will from Monday, August 29 begin a seven-week tour of Ghana with a duet theatre piece titled “Belonging”.

With Gifty Clarissa Wiafe and Emmanuel Edoror as the cast, the play touches on history and diverse contemporary issues ranging from involvement of women in politics, migration and myths surrounding it, use of European languages in African homes, female authors, skin bleaching and hair extensions alongside references to migrants and expatriates.

The performance tour, which will also include workshops and seminars for artists and students, is scheduled to be held at the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (Tamale), University of Cape Coast, University of Ghana (Legon) and the Community Youth Cultural Centre (Accra).

Others are Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Kumasi), Centre for National Culture (Kumasi), Youth Home Cultural Centre (Tamale), Berekum College of Education, Addison Square Gardens (Cape Coast), selected Catholic schools in Tamale and the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

The production team of “Belonging” include Barbara Kemmler (Germany), Petra Kindler (Ireland), Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo, Frank Sam, Henry Nyadiah and Chief Moomen – all from Ghana.

The tour of Ghana is being sponsored by the State of North Rhine-Westphalia within the Ghana Partnership, Fachstelle Weltkirche Katholische Bistum Münster, Engagement Global and the Goethe-Institut in Accra.