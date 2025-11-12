Aziz Futa Calls For Long-Term Backing For Didi Dramani

Didi Dramani

FORMER HEARTS of Oak management member Aziz Haruna Futa has called on the club’s hierarchy to commit to a long-term project under head coach Didi Dramani, urging leadership to give him at least six years to rebuild the team.

Dramani, a former Black Stars assistant coach, took over earlier this season following the exit of Aboubakar Ouattara. Since his appointment, he has led the Phobians to fifth place on the Ghana Premier League table, recording four wins, four draws, and just one defeat—against bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.

Aziz Futa, who once served as the club’s Supporters’ Chief, expressed strong confidence in Dramani’s ability to restore Hearts of Oak to their former glory.

“Didi Dramani is not a bad coach,” he said. “He needs time and a project. The club needs a project, whether six years or more, so the coach can work.”

Hearts of Oak will look to return to winning ways when they travel to the Swedru Sports Stadium to face Swedru All Blacks on November 15.

The Accra giants are pushing to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title, which they last lifted in 2021—their only league triumph since 2009.

BY Wletsu Ransford