Sports Ministry Congratulates Muftawu Nabila Abdulai After GJA Award

Muftawu Nabila Abdulai

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has congratulated JoySports journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai on being named Sports Journalist of the Year at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards held in Kumasi.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Minister the Ministry praised Muftawu for his dedication to sports journalism and his consistent efforts toward advancing the industry.

“The Ministry received the news with great excitement and pride, recognising your hard work, dedication to sports journalism, and the responsiveness qualities that have become your hallmark,” the statement read.

The Ministry lauded Muftawu’s commitment to developmental sports reporting, describing his work as both impactful and essential to shaping public discourse on sports in Ghana.

“The developmental angle of sports journalism that you embody is highly valued by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation,” it added.

The statement further encouraged the two-time award winner to continue striving for excellence and to build on his achievements for the benefit of sports journalism and national development.

Muftawu Nabila Abdulai previously won the same award at the 2024 GJA Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

BY Wletsu Ransford