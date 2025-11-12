I’m Not Illuminati – Black Sherif Clarifies Rumours

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has clarified that he has not joined the internationally acclaimed occult group “Illuminati”, following rumours circulating on social media linking him to the secret society.

Speaking in an interview on Guide Radio’s “Up and Running” breakfast show hosted by Abena Soreno and Thomas Arthur, the BET Award winner stated that he is not a member of the illuminati group.

“I’m not illuminati. You know us as human being we be spiritual not illuminati. What you see is gangstafara (sic),” he said.

Following the release of the “Iron Boy” album cover picture and animation, Black Sherif has been the subject of discussions and online rumours regarding the “Illuminati” secret society, with some social media users speculating that he has links to the group.

The dark and mysterious aesthetic of the cover art and trailer led to speculation about the album’s themes and Black Sherif’s alleged affiliation with the secret society. His team and commentators have generally dismissed these claims as marketing strategies or internet speculation.

However, Black Sherif has addressed the rumours, clarifying that he is not part of the Illuminati. In an interview, he explained that the album’s title, “Iron Boy,” is a tribute to Ghanaian highlife pioneer Amakye Dede, who had an album with the same name.

Black Sherif stated that the album is about resilience, toughness, and freedom, reflecting his personal journey and experiences.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke