Lasmid & King Promise’s ‘No Issues’ Tops Ghana’s Audiomack

Lasmid & King Promise

Following the release of “No Issues” by talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Lasmid and Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, King Promise, the song has peaked at number one on Ghana’s Audiomack charts.

The song, produced by MOG Beatz, is a hymn for the unbothered. It speaks about choosing peace over drama, ease over ego.

The song blends Lasmid’s youthful energy with King Promise’s soulful tone, creating a seamless blend of rhythm and melody. “No Issues” is about keeping things simple, spreading positivity, and enjoying the moment, making it perfect for late-night drives, house parties, or unwinding after a long day.

“King Promise and I wanted to create something that feels true to our sound and easy on the soul,” Lasmid explained in an interview. “‘No Issues’ is about keeping things simple, spreading positivity, and enjoying the moment.”

Lasmid, real name Ladsmid Nathaniel Owusu, first turned heads when he won MTN Hitmaker Season 8 back in 2019.

Since then, he has carved out a lane that’s distinctly his — equal parts singer, rapper, and vibe curator. From “Ghana Jollof” to “Friday Night”, his music radiates youthful energy without losing touch with its Ghanaian roots. He’s that guy who could jump on a drill beat, a highlife groove, or a pop hook — and somehow make it all sound like home.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke