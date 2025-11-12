Dr. UN Invites Shatta Wale For Paid Consultation After Grammy Snub

Dr. UN

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has called on Dancehall Act Shatta Wale to consult him for advice on how to attract a nomination from the Grammy Awards Recording Academy, following his snub in this year’s scheme.

Shatta Wale missed out on a Grammy nomination for the 2026 awards, despite submitting his song “Street Crown” for consideration in the Best African Music Performance category. He was among other Ghanaian artistes, including Moliy and Black Sherif, who also failed to secure nominations, sparking disappointment and debate among fans and industry professionals.

According to Dr. UN in a viral video, several factors contributed to Shatta Wale’s exclusion, including the artiste’s limited media support, lack of affiliation with international institutions, and insufficient understanding of the business side of the music industry.

He emphasised that Shatta Wale must meet him for a paid consultation session following his failure to secure a nomination in the recently announced Grammy Awards list.

He became widely known as “Dr. UN” after orchestrating a controversial fake awards ceremony in August 2020, where he presented awards to prominent Ghanaian personalities, including celebrities, politicians, and academics, under the false pretense of the awards being affiliated with the United Nations and the legacy of Kofi Annan.

Both the UN and the Kofi Annan Foundation later disassociated themselves from the scheme.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke