B5 Plus Limited Bag 30 Awards

Mukesh Thakwani

West Africa’s largest steel producer in Ghana, B5 Plus Limited, has from January to September 2021 swept over 30 top awards as recognition for its outstanding role in socio-economic activities of Ghana – with the latest being adjudged a Hall of Fame Awardee at the 8th Made in Ghana Awards (MIGA) held in Accra recently.

Some of these awards are both local and international and include the African Global Trade and Investment Awards, where the Chief Executive Officer, Mukesh Thakwani was adjudged Facilitator of Glo-Afric Trade and Investment; The Ghana West Africa Business Excellence Awards, where he was awarded the Outstanding Business Leader; and Manufacturing Category at the Ghana Business Standards Awards.

At the National Governance and Business Awards, Mr. Thakwani was awarded in 2 categories, which are Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Personality of the Year. At the Millennium Excellence Awards, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility and many more.

In the area of health, B5 Plus Limited has saved many lives by making countless donations of free oxygen to all public and private hospitals in the country.

This initiative, which is still ongoing, has offered beneficiaries huge relief in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, CEO of B5 Plus Ltd

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Group Chairman of B5 Plus Group, Mukesh V. Thakwani, told the B&FT in an interview that they are excited and proud of the honours, which according to him are keeping them on their toes and making sure they keep delivering the best.

He thanked the various organisers for the continuous support – and his workers, adding that without them it would not have been possible for the company to get to this current stage.

“The awards really make us feel proud that the company is excelling in business; the awards came as a result of dedication and hard work because we keep delivering the best as a onestop shop for steel – and that is the motto of B5 Plus Limited,” he said.

Mr. Thakwani indicated that the company is capable of serving Ghana and the whole West African region at a competitive rate, and therefore government should do away with imported steel on the market, as well as ensure consistent flow of power and water.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The philosophy of Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Founder & CEO of B5plus Ltd., is to give back to the society generously by creating ample opportunities for everyone. “There is a direct relationship between the sustainability of business, wellbeing and the development of society. We are committed in giving back to society in order to reciprocate all the care, support and encouragement that has been well received by us.

“Successful people have always felt the urge toward social responsibility to make the world a better place and not just take from it. B5 Plus Limited functions with this principle and never shies away from its responsibility of giving back to society,” he said.

The Charity foundation ‘B5plus care Foundation’ takes care of underprivileged children in Ghana by providing them basic needs, including free education and basic medical care. B5plus Care Foundation organises Blood Donation Camps and free Health checkup campaigns every year.

Education

B5 Plus Limited is also the promoter of DPS School located at Community 25, giving education to locals and some foreign nationals.

1D1F

The company has constructed one of the largest, strategic state of the art steel manufacturing plants in Africa under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme at Lakpleku, near Prampram. The plant is in line with government’s vision and mission to promote made in Ghana products.