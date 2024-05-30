‘Baba Rahman Not Available For Ghana Return’

Baba Rahman

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has revealed that Baba Rahman isn’t prepared to rejoin the Black Stars squad for upcoming fixtures.

Rahman was notably absent from the roster for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Rahman had previously opted out of national team duties before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to concentrate on his club commitments.

Despite his notable performances for PAOK in the Greek Super League, where he contributed six goals and three assists from his defensive role, Addo voiced uncertainties regarding Rahman’s readiness to resume international duties.

“I have seen his performances. At the moment he is not ready to come back. What happened in Kumasi affected him and his family a lot,” stated Addo.

“We would have needed him very much. I had a long talk with him and I even wanted to fly there but he was sure he wouldn’t change his mind,” Addo added.

Despite Addo’s desire to include Rahman, the player’s decision indicates his current unavailability for national team duties, posing a challenge for Ghana’s defensive lineup in the upcoming crucial matches.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming matches will kick off today as the team enter camp.

Training sessions will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon for six days before the squad travels to Bamako to face Mali.