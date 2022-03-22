Baba Yara Is Slaughter House… Fatau Dauda Taunts Nigeria

Baba Yara Stadium. INSET: Fatau Dauda

FORMER GHANA Goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has described the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as a ‘Slaughter House’.

He has therefore predicted a comfortable win for the Black Stars when they host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the venue on Friday.

The Black Stars are expected to host the Super Eagles in the first leg of a two-legged FIFA World Cup playoff in Kumasi on Friday.

Dauda, who was speaking on ‘Naija Made’, a Nigerian sports programme on DSTV, said he was happy the duel was taking place in Kumasi.

According to him, several top teams in Africa have been defeated by a huge margin by the Black Stars in Kumasi before, so Nigeria cannot escape defeat.

The former Enyimba and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper recounted how the Stars ‘slaughtered’ Egypt, with an emphatic 6-1 margin during a 2014 World Cup qualifier in Kumasi.

Sounding very confident, the ex-Ghana goalkeeper predicted that the Black Stars would defeat Nigeria by 3-0 in Kumasi.

He said, on paper Nigeria looked the favourites, as they boast of fine players, but was quick to add that “form doesn’t matter in Ghana-Nigeria games.”

Dauda admitted that Ghana had a poor AFCON recently, saying, “We have put our house in order to defeat Nigeria in Kumasi.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi