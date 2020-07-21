Baby Dumped In Public Toilet

Newly born baby has been dumped into a public toilet at Mempeasem in Bole in the Savannah region.

DGN Online gathered that the newly born baby was wrapped in a polythen bag and disposed into manhole in the public toilet.

DGN Online learnt a resident went to the public toilet at dawn this morning and heard a baby crying inside the toilet’s manhole.

The resident called for help from neighbors near the toilet but they could not rescue the baby.

The Ghana National Fire Service were called to the scene and they were able to rescue the baby.

The baby was handed over to a staff at a Bole based Nkilgi FM who then rushed the baby to the Bole hospital for treatment.

The baby is currently in good condition and responding to treatment.

The staff of Nkilgi FM however made an official report to the Bole Police.

Police in the area have commenced investigation to identify the mother of the newly born baby.

FROM Eric Kombat,Bole