Gov’t Not Reviewing JHS, SHS Duration -NaCCA

Dr Prince Hamid Armah

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has clarified claims suggesting it is going to review the Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) duration.

In a press statement, NaCCA said there is no intent to increase to four years the JHS period or reduce SHS to two years in the 2020/2021 academic year.

“NaCCA wishes to state emphatically that with the planned implementation process of the Common Core Programme in the next academic year, the duration for both JHS and SHS will remain three years each,” it said.

Public Relations Officer for NaCCA, Cosmos Eminah, who signed the statement urged the public and the media to disregard such reportage.

NaCCA reiterated its open-door policy to engage with the institution to avoid misinformation.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri