Bacardi Ghana Holds First Ever Rum Day Contest

For Mixologists and Bartenders, it’s no longer enough to be good – you have to be exceptionally great. You can’t just whip up a strait-laced cocktail and expect applause nowadays. With numerous experts creating new cocktails every day, a new breed of bartenders has come forth, one that isn’t gratified to simply give out the standards.

Everyone wants to create a drink to put their business on the map, and now bartenders in Ghana are being allowed to prove they are the best.

Barcadi Ghana on October 25 held the first-ever Rum Day Contest.

The competition brought together Bartenders from across major outlets in Ghana. They duked it out round-robin style, seeing who can shake the fastest and make the best cocktails for a panel of renowned judges.

The Bartenders were selected via video presentations of themselves making their favourite Bacardi rum cocktails inspired by a story. There were over 80 entries where 15 were shortlisted for the final competition.

Inspiration of the Cocktails was a factor where participants were to educate consumers on story, scene or incident from where they derived their special curated Cocktails.

The selection was based on Aesthetics of the Bacardi Rum Cocktails, which consisted of a choice of Glassware, garnish or accompaniments served with the Cocktail

Each competitor made a round of cocktails selected at random and culled from specially curated recipes, which were then evaluated based on accuracy, taste and presentation. The criteria and technique considered were mainly through cocktails preparation, applying appropriate hygiene (Covid) protocols as well as necessary bartender etiquette.

Alexander Afeli who won the competition took home the ultimate prize of GHC6000.

Kamsy Brown came in the second position winning GHC4000 and Kevin Spade took the third position with a GHC2000 cash prize.

The Judges for the event were Innocentia Taliwe, Bacardi Marketing Development Manager (West Africa), Terry Sowah, Bacardi Trade Ambassador (Ghana), Cameron Hawkins, Bacardi Brand Ambassador, Audrey Boistol, Brand Manager for Bacardi, Martini and D’usse (Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa) and Chris Beany, Academy Chair, 50 Best Bars.

“The response to the competition has been mind-blowing,” said Bacardi Trade Ambassador, Terry Sowah.

“This competition felt like the perfect way to bring highly experienced Ghanaian bartenders into the spotlight and give them a stronger sense of community and support in our industry.”

The event was held at the Lotus Bar, Cantonments with over 70 guests present and was organized by Bacardi and Marina Distribution Limited, Ghana.