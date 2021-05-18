‘Bad Roads Affect Education’

Yaya Sule addressing journalists

BAD ROADS have been identified as major stumbling blocks for the provision of quality education in the Amansie South District.

The roads in the district are reported to be in such a deplorable state that they are impacting negatively on the living conditions of school-going children.

The Proprietor of Tony 1 Educational Complex at Manso Datano, in the Amansie South District, Yaya Sule, who made the observations, described the negative state of the road network in the district.

According to him, the roads have developed deep and scary potholes, making movement of vehicles challenging.

Yaya Sule, who is popularly known as (Tony 1), addressing journalists, has called on the authorities to address the challenge.

“Students in the communities in the Amansie South District always report to school very late because the vehicles take hours before reaching their destinations,” he added.

Yaya Sule said the provision of quality education was key in ensuring a better and prosperous Ghana.

He also expressed concern over reported cases of missing children in the country and called on parents to be vigilant.

“Parents should pay attention and always monitor the movement of their children so that unscrupulous people would not have the chance of hurting them,” he advised.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi