Bagbin Calls for African Unity Against Terrorism

Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for greater unity and cooperation among African nations to address the continent’s pressing challenges, particularly terrorism, political instability, and economic development.

Mr. Bagbin’s remarks came during his address at the First Ordinary Session of the year of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, where he indicated the need for a collective, Pan-African approach to secure democracy, political stability, and long-term growth.

In his speech, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of Pan-Africanism, urging fellow African leaders to align their efforts in the pursuit of democratic values, good governance, and sustainable development.

The Speaker, who also serves as the Chair of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), noted that the session provided a critical platform for legislators to strengthen regional cooperation and craft solutions to the continent’s challenges.

“Through collaboration, we can advance constitutional democracy, ensure good governance, and foster industrial development that will position Africa as a leader in global trade,” Bagbin stated.

He also underscored the need for closer integration within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he sees as pivotal to unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

On security, Bagbin specifically pointed to the escalating threat of terrorism in West Africa, stressing the urgency of a unified approach to combat terrorism, particularly as it spreads southward.

“Terrorism poses a serious risk to our nations’ stability and progress,” he said, adding that cooperative regional efforts are essential to resolving conflicts and preventing the fragmentation of national cohesion.

Mr. Bagbin also urged African nations to work together to address climate change and other existential threats facing the continent.

He also praised the peaceful transition of power in Ghana’s 2024 elections, which he described as a significant step toward consolidating Ghana’s democratic credentials.

The session also saw contributions from other key parliamentary leaders, including the President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Adama Bictogo, who welcomed the collaboration among African parliaments. He emphasized that such cooperation is vital for addressing the continent’s shared challenges and advancing mutual interests.

In addition, the Presidents of National Assemblies from Senegal, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria all expressed support for increased legislative dialogue, with each highlighting the importance of pragmatic, tangible solutions for Africa’s development. Senegal’s Malick Ndiaye spoke about the importance of parliamentary integration to strengthen both sub-regional and global alliances, while Togo’s Kodjo Sevon-Tepe Adedze underscored the need for legislators to prioritize the voices of youth, women, and marginalized groups.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, emphasized the need for long-term cooperation in tackling the continent’s challenges. He also applauded Côte d’Ivoire’s rapid economic growth and noted that such progress should be matched by robust legislative action across Africa.

The event was marked by a formal Guard of Honour parade, which was attended by parliamentary leaders from across the continent.

The National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire is a bicameral system, consisting of 255 directly elected members serving five-year terms. This session marked an important step in fostering greater political and economic collaboration within the West African sub-region and across the African continent as a whole.

By Ernest Kofi Adu