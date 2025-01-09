Bagbin Refers 3 Ministerial Nominees To Appointments Committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred the three persons nominated to ministerial positions to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.

The nominees include Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Minister-Designate for Finance, John Jinapor, Minister-Designate for Energy, and Dominic Ayine, Attorney General and Minister-Designate for Justice who were named by President John Dramani Mahama.

“I have received on your behalf a message from the office of the President, dated January 9, 2025. Honourable members, I will accordingly refer the nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report to the house, it’s so referred,” he said.

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh in response urged the nominees to prepare adequately to appear before the Appointments Committee for vetting.

“We want to caution your nominees to come prepared. It is not going to be business as usual so they should come prepared. I hope you will be prepared if you appear before the appointment committee,” he stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House